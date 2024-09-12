Rapid demographic shifts and rising extremism stare Jharkhand ahead of polls

New Delhi: Jharkhand is grappling with dual crises that pose significant threats to its security and demographic integrity: the rise of extremist activities linked to international terrorist networks and an unchecked influx of illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

These issues have not only brought Hemant Soren’s governance model under intense scrutiny but also highlighted potential failures in policy and enforcement that could have long-term implications for the region's stability.

Extremism in Jharkhand

Recent operations by the Delhi Police and Jharkhand's Anti-Terrorism Squad, in collaboration with central agencies, have uncovered a disturbing trend of radicalisation within Jharkhand.

The arrest of Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed, an MBBS graduate, alongside others from varied socio-economic backgrounds, points to a sophisticated recruitment strategy by extremist groups like Al-Qaeda.

These individuals, from doctors to petty job workers, illustrate a broad base of influence that these groups are establishing, leveraging both educated professionals and the economically disadvantaged.

This operation not only reveals the depth of penetration of extremist ideologies but also underscores the failure of local intelligence and preventive measures against radicalisation.

Demographic changes in Jharkhand

Parallel to the security concerns, Jharkhand, particularly the Santhal Pargana region, faces a demographic shift attributed to illegal migration from Bangladesh.

The stark discrepancy between the official population growth rate and the voter growth rate in areas like Pakur suggests a significant undocumented population.

The verification process, which was criticised for its superficial approach, barely scratched the surface of what could be a much larger issue of document forgery and illegal settlement.

Political analysts argue that the Soren government's approach might be influenced by political considerations, potentially aiming to cultivate a voter base that could favor the ruling coalition in future elections.

The rapid and seemingly cursory verification of voter lists, coupled with the government's explanations attributing demographic changes to natural growth and awareness campaigns, have not satisfied political pundits who see these as inadequate responses to critical issues.

If left unaddressed, the rise of extremism could destabilise the region, providing fertile ground for terrorist activities.

Similarly, unchecked illegal migration not only alters demographic balances but also strains resources and could lead to communal tensions.

The people of Jharkhand are expected to keep these burning issues as they elect their next government in a few weeks.