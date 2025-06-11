Rapid development in J-K can thwart ill designs of neighbouring country: Omar Abdullah

Aligarh, Jun 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday emphasised the importance of rapid development in Jammu and Kashmir, citing the "ill designs of the neighbouring country".

Speaking to reporters here, Abdullah hailed the recent opening of the Railway Bridge over the Chenab River as a "landmark event." "Such developmental initiatives would play a vital role in thwarting the designs of those who do not wish for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir... like the neighbouring country," he said, apparently referring to Pakistan.

The chief minister voiced hope that the tourism industry in Kashmir would soon be able to overcome the significant setback caused due to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

Abdullah's visit to Aligarh was a personal one.

According to sources, the National Conference was in Aligarh to meet the family members of a school friend who had passed away recently.