Rapido expands app to include flight, bus, train bookings

Bengaluru, Oct 15 (PTI) Ridesharing platform Rapido on Wednesday announced new facilities within its app to book hotels, flights, inter-city buses, and train tickets through partnerships with Goibibo, redBus, and ConfirmTkt.

“With this launch, whether it is a quick ride to the airport or planning your next family vacation, users can now manage their entire journey seamlessly in just a few clicks,” Rapido said in a statement.

Rapido users will now find a ‘travel’ section on the home screen. Selecting flights, hotels, buses, or trains directs them to a customised booking flow powered by Rapido’s partners, allowing secure reservations.

“With 50 million monthly active users, Rapido is bridging India’s last-mile connectivity gaps and redefining everyday travel to be more accessible, affordable, and reliable for millions,” the statement added.

Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka said, “With this launch, we are taking a bold step forward by extending that promise from daily commutes to long-distance journeys. From the first mile to the last mile, Rapido is shaping the future of mobility and travel as a true one-stop partner for every Indian.” MakeMyTrip co-founder Rajesh Magow and ConfirmTkt CEO Dinesh Kumar Kotha said they "were delighted to partner with Rapido". PTI GMS SSK