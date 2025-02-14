Rapido to launch 'Pink' bikes for women in Karnataka, aims to create 25,000 jobs for women drivers

Bengaluru, Feb 14 (PTI) Ride-hailing service provider Rapido will launch its new fleet of 'Pink Rapido' bikes in Karnataka, exclusively driven by women for women.

The company said on Friday that the initiative will be rolled out by the end of this year.

The company’s co-founder, Pavan Guntupalli, announced this initiative while responding to a query at the Global Investors Summit here.

"Our goal is to create 25,000 job opportunities for women by introducing women captains on Rapido bikes. If a woman can travel safely with an unknown driver and reach her destination with ease, we consider that our success," Guntupalli said.

He emphasised that the initiative is not just about job creation but also about providing women with a safe and empowering work environment.

"We have implemented several safety measures to ensure a secure ride experience. Even women without advanced education or specialised skills are finding opportunities in nearby towns, which is a matter of pride for us. Around 35 per cent of our workforce comes from smaller cities and towns," he added.

Offering advice to aspiring entrepreneurs, Guntupalli said, "One individual can spark change, but together we can create a revolutionary shift. Keep moving forward, and doors of opportunity will continue to open."