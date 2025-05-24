Rapper Dabzee, friends held over financial dispute in Kerala

Malappuram, May 24 (PTI) Noted rapper Dabzee and three of his friends were arrested over a financial dispute in this district early on Saturday, police said.

Later, they were released on bail.

Dabzee, whose original name is Mohammed Fazil, was taken into custody by Changaramkulam police late night based on a complaint by Basil a native of Kanjiyoor here.

According to the police, the rapper and the other three accused allegedly barged into the house of the complainant and created ruckus there over some financial transaction.

Based on the complaint, the accused were detained soon and a FIR was registered in the small hours of Saturday, they said.

The rapper and the three others were booked under various sections of BNS and they were released on station bail later, police added. PTI LGK ROH