Rapper Vedan arrested in rape case

Kochi, Sep 10 (PTI) Rapper Hirandas Murali, known as Vedan, was arrested by the police on Wednesday in connection with a rape case.

Thrikkakara police formally recorded his arrest after an hours-long interrogation.

However, he is expected to be released soon, as the Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to him in the case, late last month.

"His arrest was recorded. Now, he is taken for a medical examination. After that, some more interrogation will be carried out, and necessary procedures need to be completed. He will be released on bail later," a senior police officer said.

The rapper was asked to appear before the investigation officials for two days – Tuesday and Wednesday.

He was questioned by the police for a few hours on Tuesday as well, the officer added.

The Kerala High Court, on August 27, granted the anticipatory bail to the rapper, who was accused by a lady doctor of entering into a sexual relationship with her on the promise of marriage and later withdrawing from the same.

She has also accused him of sexually harassing her multiple times between 2021 and 2023. PTI LGK ROH