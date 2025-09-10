Rapper Vedan arrested in rape case, released

Kochi, Sep 10 (PTI) Rapper Hirandas Murali, known as Vedan, was arrested by the police on Wednesday in connection with a rape case.

Thrikkakara police formally recorded his arrest after an hours-long interrogation.

He was released later in the day as the Kerala High Court had granted anticipatory bail to him in the case.

A senior police officer said his arrest was recorded.

He said the rapper was asked to appear before the investigation officials for two days -Tuesday and Wednesday.

He was questioned by the police for a few hours on Tuesday as well, the officer added.

Later in the day, while emerging from the police station, Vedan told reporters that he could not divulge details of the case as it is under the consideration of the court.

"I have full confidence...no other issues. I will tell everything after becoming free from all these. I am not going anywhere," he said.

He also said that he would continue to stage more shows.

The Kerala High Court, on August 27, granted the anticipatory bail to the rapper, who was accused by a lady doctor of entering into a sexual relationship with her on the promise of marriage and later withdrawing from the same.

She has also accused him of sexually harassing her multiple times between 2021 and 2023. PTI LGK KH