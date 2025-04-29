Rapper Vedan in Forest dept custody after leopard tooth found in his possession

Kochi, Apr 29 (PTI) Hours after Popular Malayalam rapper and songwriter Vedan was arrested and released on bail in a drug case, the Forest Department has taken him into custody in connection with a leopard tooth found in his possession, Kerala Forests Minister A K Saseendran said on Tuesday.

The minister said that the police found the leopard tooth during the search at the rapper's rented accommodation here on Monday and the Forest Department was informed about it.

"On finding that it was a leopard tooth, the department registered a case and took him into custody. An investigation has been launched to find out where he got the tooth from.

"Once the probe is over, a report will be placed before the court which will take a decision," the minister told reporters.

He also said that Vedan was under observation of the Forest department's vigilance wing in view of certain reports about him in the past.

Vedan, during questioning, initially said the tooth was brought from Thailand, but later claimed that it was gifted by one of his fans during a programme held in Chennai in May, 2024.

Meanwhile, Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya said that the investigation into the source of the drugs found at Vedan's residence was progressing.

Besides Vedan, whose original name is Hirandas Murali, eight others were also arrested in the drug case and five grams of dried ganja and equipment to use the contraband were seized from the apartment during the raid.

Additionally, their mobile phone and around Rs 9.50 lakh were also seized, police had said.

All of them were released on station bail after their arrests were recorded.