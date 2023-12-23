Rare 12th century AD sculptures found in Jammu

Jammu: A pair of sculptures of Lord Shiva and Goddess Indrani, dating back to the 12th century AD, were unearthed here, officials said on Saturday.

The ancient sculptures were found during digging at the Bhour camp on the outskirts of Jammu and were subsequently taken into possession by the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, the officials said.

Quoting the preliminary findings, the officials said it has been found that the sculptures are very rare dating back to the 12th century AD.

These sculptures depict the human forms of Goddess Indrani, measuring 28 x 13.5 inches and weighing 55 kg and Lord Shiva measuring 21 x 14 inches weighing 40 kg, the officials said.

They said a four-member team headed by Assistant Director of Archaeology Sangeeta Sharma visited the Bhour camp and took possession of the sculptures for preservation.