Rare artworks of Indian modernists to go under hammer at AstaGuru's auction

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Featuring over 200 artworks by iconic Indian modernists, an upcoming 'Modern Odyssey' auction by AstaGuru offers a rare collection reflecting the diverse and ever-changing artistic landscape in India over decades.

The online auction, to be held on December 11 and 12, will present bidders with masterpieces of some of the finest Indian modernists including Jamini Roy, MF Husain, SH Raza, KH Ara, FN Souza, Krishen Khanna, Ram Kumar, Manjit Bawa, Ganesh Pyne, Jogen Chowdhury, GR Santosh, Manu Parekh and J Swaminathan.

Leading the auction line-up is a 1992 oil on canvas work by artist Manjit Bawa. The work features a central figure strongly reminiscent of Krishna against a striking red backdrop. An ode to the artist's profound connection to Indian mythology, the painting is estimated to be acquired at Rs 6-8 crore.

Two works by historic Bengal school visionaries Rabindranath Tagore and Nandalal Bose are also being showcased.

"From the vibrant symbolism in Manjit Bawa's masterpiece to the historical narrative captured in Raja Raja Varma's painting, the auction promises a journey through the soul of Indian art.

"The carefully selected works, including those by luminaries of the PAG generation, reflect the diverse and dynamic artistic landscape that has shaped our cultural narrative," said Sunny Chandiramani, vice-president (client relations) at Astaguru auction house.

Highlight of the auction is also a 1974 artwork of NS Bendre exploring the theme of mother and child. It captures the enduring beauty of the maternal bond, inviting viewers to connect with the timeless and universal emotions embodied in the tender relationship between a mother and her child.

It is estimated to sell at Rs 1-1.5 crore.

Three important works of Souza are also on offer in the upcoming auction.

While two works, executed in 1959 and 1968, showcasing Souza's fascination with the motif of the head are estimated at Rs 60-80 lakh and Rs 4-6 crore, respectively; the third work based on biblical imagery is estimated at Rs 37.80-42 lakh.

Up for grabs is also a majestic creation by the renowned artist Thota Vaikuntam. Executed with acrylic on canvas, and estimated to sell at Rs 90 lakh-1.2 crore, the work encapsulates the core of his artistic philosophy influenced by the profound yet simple moments that define life in rural Andhra Pradesh.

J Swaminathan's 'Bird, Mountain, Tree' series, showcasing the artist's revolutionary approach to painting and his deep exploration of the interplay between space, time, and spirituality is also among the highlights of the auction.

Executed in 1986, the oil on canvas is estimated to be acquired at Rs 50-70 lakh.

Another work, 'Alphabet Stories II', a grand and intricate creation by Gulammohammed Sheikh is also showcased in the auction. Executed with gouache and mixed media on paper between 2002-2004, it is expected to fetch Rs 60-80 lakh.

The selection also includes sculptural masterpieces by eminent artists such as Prodosh Das Gupta, Himmat Shah, and Amar Nath Sehgal.