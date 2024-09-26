Rare embodiment of simplicity, visionary statesman: Congress hails Manmohan Singh as he turns 92

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) As former prime minister Manmohan Singh turned 92, wishes poured in from Congress leaders on Thursday with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi hailing his humility, wisdom and selfless service in shaping the country's future.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also greeted Singh on his birthday and said he stands as a "rare embodiment of simplicity, dignity and ingenuity in the realm of politics".

"On the occasion of his birthday, I extend my warmest wishes to Former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji," Kharge said.

"He stands as a rare embodiment of simplicity, dignity and ingenuity in the realm of politics. A visionary statesman, whose actions spoke louder than words, we remain deeply grateful for his tremendous and invaluable contributions to the nation," the Congress chief said.

Wishing him good health, happiness and a long life ahead, he added.

Singh was India's prime minister between 2004 and 2014, and was the country's finance minister in the government headed by P V Narasimha Rao during 1991-96, a period marked by transformative economic reforms.

"Happy Birthday to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Your humility, wisdom, and selfless service in shaping our country's future continue to inspire me and millions of Indians. Wishing you good health and happiness always!" Gandhi said on X.

The Congress, in a post on X, said, "Renowned economist and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's entire life has been dedicated to the country. He has made many public welfare policies keeping in mind the interest, progress and welfare of all sections of the country." "On behalf of the Congress family, birthday wishes and best wishes to Dr. Manmohan Singh, who was the architect of economic prosperity in India. We pray to God for your healthy and long life," the party said. PTI ASK SKY SKY