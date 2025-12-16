Rare gems: When singers Mohammed Rafi, Begum Akhtar appeared on commercial print ads

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) They sang to packed concerts and their silver voices were widely recognised in the realm of cinema, but not many may know that playback legend Mohammed Rafi and Mallika-e-Ghazal Begum Akhtar also appeared in print advertisements of yesteryears.

An exhibition of rare archival ads that opened here on Tuesday dedicates one segment to sepia-toned print advertisements, which once featured masters and queens of melodies, including the likes of Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Geeta Dutt and Mukesh.

Another set showcases ads of television and other brands such as Televista, Murphy transistors, Rajdoot motorcycle and Sona Chandi Chawanprakash, which were endorsed by cine icon Dharmendra, who recently died at the age of 89.

"This is in a way also a tribute to the legendary actor Dharmendra," said Iqbal Rizvi, curator of the exhibition.

Titled 'Stars Shine', the exhibition is being hosted at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Culture.

A full section features a set of advertisements of Lux soap, featuring actresses who endorsed the brand over the years, such as Meena Kumari, Kamini Kaushal, Suraiya, Nimmi, Waheeda Rehman, Nirupa Roy, Mala Sinha, Vyjayanthimala and Nanda, among other famous faces from the big screen of the bygone era.

Kaushal, one of Hindi cinema's earliest female stars who began her career with the classic 'Neecha Nagar' in 1946 and went on to act in a host of films right till 2022, died at her Mumbai home in November. She was 98.

In the exhibition, perhaps what stand out for their rarity are ads of famous music labels like HMV or electronic items such as Philips Radio or Murphy Radio.

"These are very rare, vintage ads as not many would be aware that playback singing legends like Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Mukesh once appeared in print ads. This makes this segment of the exhibition very special," Rizvi, told PTI.

The curator, who works at IGNCA, said he has been a "passionate collector of cine ads" and the exhibition draws from his collection.

These ads, published between 1950-90, were originally featured in magazines of yesteryears such as 'Dharamyug', 'Madhuri' and 'Filmfare'.

The ad collection showcases Begum Akhtar featured in a Philips Radio ad, or Lata Mangeshkar endorsing the HMV label, or 'Rafi sahab' or Asha Bhosle seen on HMV label and Philips Radio print ads.

A vintage ad of Murphy Radio, featuring singer Mahendra Kapoor, also carries a note that he won the Filmfare awars in 'Best Singer' category for his song "Chalo Ek Bar Phir Se" from the 1963 movie "Gumrah".

"Beyond the world of cinema, advertising played a decisive role in bringing cinematic personalities into the fabric of everyday life. Filmstars shaped public taste, fashion, and aspiration, and the trust they inspired made them central to the evolution of Indian advertising. Their association with products marked an important phase in the nation's visual and cultural history," the IGNCA official said.

However, this engagement was not limited to actors of the silver screen alone.

Renowned singers and other cinema personalities also featured in advertisements, extending their cultural presence into the commercial space, he said.

The exhibition also showcases ads which once featured actors Ajit (Brylcreem ad) and Prem Chopra (Vaseline hair cream), famed for their villainous roles on screen, as also actor Sujit Kumar and writer Shailendra.

The exhibition includes images of several print ads and traces the dynamic intersections between cinema and advertising.

Rizvi points to an old advertisement of 1971 of Dinesh Suitings which had featured famous screenwriter Salim Khan in a rather young avatar.

"This is really a rare piece, and part of the prized collection," he said.

In March, the IGNCA hosted an exhibition highlighting the art of Indian advertising as it evolved over the period from 1950-90.

It featured prints of varied ads, from food items to ceiling fans and footwear to bicycles, depicting an era gone by.

From vintage print ads to classic TV spots, a senior official of the IGNCA said in March that it had envisioned creating a "repository of old advertisements" published in India, both for their archival and artistic values.

"We have approached a couple of corporate houses, mainly FMCG firms in this connection, and work is in progress," Media Centre's Controller of IGNCA Anurag Punetha told PTI.

The exhibition hosted at a gallery at IGNCA will run till December 21. PTI KND NB NB