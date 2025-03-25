Rare heart surgery conducted on 4-year-old in Guwahati

Guwahati: The northeastern region's first 'Double Switch Operation', a highly complex procedure used to correct a rare heart defect, was performed on a four-year-old child in Guwahati, doctors said on Tuesday.

This six-hour-long surgery was conducted at a private hospital last week, marking a significant advancement in pediatric cardiac care in the region.

The surgery was successfully led by congenital heart surgeon Dr Nayem Raja under the guidance of renowned surgeon Dr K S Iyer, along with a skilled team of paediatric cardiologists, anaesthesiologists, paediatric cardiac intensivists, perfusionists, nurses and technicians in Healthcity Hospital.

Sharing details of the exercise, Raja told a news agency that the patient was diagnosed with Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) with presence of a ventricular septal defect (VSD or hole in the heart) and an atretic pulmonary artery (complete absence of the great artery to the lungs).

"It is a rare congenital heart defect where the heart's chambers and great arteries are abnormally positioned. The child was presented to us with bluish discolouration of his lips and tongue and had easy fatigability," he added.

Raja said that the 'Double Switch Operation', which involves both an atrial switch and closure of the VSD along with reconstruction of the pulmonary artery using an artificial conduit (valved tube), was the only option to restore normal blood circulation and prevent heart failure.

"The Double switch Operation is one of the most complex and demanding procedures in congenital heart surgery. The surgery on the child lasted nearly six hours. The patient has shown remarkable recovery post-surgery and is under close observation," he added.

The doctor said that the success of this surgery brings new hope to children with complex congenital heart diseases in the region as they previously had to travel outside the Northeast for such advanced procedures.