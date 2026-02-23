Rare honey badger spotted in Bengal's Jhargram forests

Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) A honey badger (Mellivora capensis), a thick-skinned solitary mammal considered rare in India, has been spotted in the forests of West Bengal’s Jhargram district, a senior forest official said on Monday.

The animal’s image was captured in a trap camera installed by the forest department during a recent survey, the official told PTI.

This is possibly the second recorded sighting of the honey badger in the state, both instances having been reported from Jhargram.

The latest sighting was reported from the forests of Belpahari, part of the 'Junglemahal belt' in south Bengal districts, where trap cameras also captured images of a bear in recent days.

The officials said the development points to a steady rise in faunal diversity in the region.

Expressing happiness over the sighting, Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda said biodiversity in the forests of Jhargram remains robust.

The honey badger is a small to medium-sized mammal known for its sturdy build, strong legs and sharp claws.

It generally has blackish fur with a lighter grey or whitish patch along its back.

The mammal, which inhabits forests, grasslands, hilly terrain and scrublands, usually shelters in burrows dug in the ground or in abandoned dens of other animals.

It feeds on rodents, snakes, insects, small birds and fruits, but is especially fond of honey and bee larvae.

Last year, the forest department conducted a flora survey across one-fourth of nearly 60,000 hectares under its jurisdiction in Jhargram, the official said, adding the Belpahari zone falls under the survey.