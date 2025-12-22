Rare migratory birds spotted at Latur lakes; Bar-headed Goose makes debut in region

Latur, Dec 22 (PTI) Migratory birds like the Bar-headed Goose (Anser indicus) and the Common Crane (Grus grus) have begun arriving at the Pangaon and Kamkheda lakes in Latur's Renapur tehsil, wildlife experts said on Monday.

More than sixty Bar-headed Geese were sighted at the two lakes for the first time in Latur district, wildlife expert Sushant Chavan said, adding these birds had travelled from the Mongolia-Russia border and over the Himalayan mountain ranges.

"Six rare Common Cranes birds have also been sighted. These birds travel from Afghanistan and Europe. They were spotted last year at the lakes, observed resting and feeding at the freshwater lakes. These species are known for their long-distance migration from Central Asia and Siberian regions, travelling thousands of kilometres to reach suitable wintering habitats in India," he said.

The Bar-headed Goose, famous for its high-altitude flights over the Himalayan ranges, is generally seen in select wetlands of Maharashtra, such as Bhigwan and Ujani, while the Common Crane is a rare winter visitor in the region, making its presence in the Latur district ecologically important, he said.

Experts believe that improved water availability, availability of food resources, and reduced human disturbance may have contributed to the arrival of these migratory birds.

The historic sighting adds Pangaon and Kamkheda lakes to the emerging migratory bird map of Marathwada and opens new opportunities for ecotourism, biodiversity documentation, and conservation awareness in the region, they said.

Dr Shivaji Chavan, Head, Department of Zoology at SRTM University, Nanded, said, "Such sightings indicate a positive change in wetland health and highlight the importance of conserving local water bodies." Mahesh Jadhav, a researcher and zoologist, said the arrival of these high-altitude migratory birds reflects the availability of food, water, and reduced disturbance in the lake ecosystem.

They were sighted only in protected areas, which is a good sign for the biodiversity of Latur, he added.

Bar-Headed Goose breed in high-altitude Central Asia (Tibet, Mongolia, Ladakh) near mountain lakes, forming monogamous pairs to raise young in ground nests, he said.

"They then undertake epic migrations over the Himalayas to winter in South Asia (India, Nepal, Pakistan) to escape harsh winters, facing extreme low oxygen and cold by developing unique physiological adaptations for the world's highest-flying avian journey, returning in the spring," Jadhav said.

Common Cranes breed across Eurasia, migrating in large family groups, often by day, to diverse wintering spots in Southern Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and India, the researcher added.

It is a sign of a healthy ecosystem and an undisturbed area, so migratory birds are travelling to this particular area, said Rajesh Aachegave, Head, Department of Zoology at Science College, Nanded.

Moreover, Ruddy Shelduck (locally known as the Brahminy Duck or Chakravak), Northern Shoveler, Northern Pintail and Tufted Duck have also been sighted at the lakes, he said.

These species migrate from Eurasia to central Asia during winter in search of favourable climate and food. PTI COR BNM