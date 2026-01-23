Rare rain and thunder delay Republic Day parade rehearsal in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Rain and thunder in the national capital delayed the full dress rehearsal of Republic Day events at Kartavya Path on Friday morning.

Thick grey clouds hung over the sky as repeated peals of thunder echoed across the ceremonial boulevard, a sight rarely seen during Republic Day rehearsals.

A long spell of dry winter weather finally ended on Friday as Delhi recorded its first rain of 2026, with light to moderate showers across the city.

The sudden change in weather led to a delay in the proceedings, creating uncertainty on the ground, with officials closely monitoring the situation.

Even as the rehearsal stayed delayed, security personnel and officials continued to remain at their posts. Many were seen wearing raincoats and rain vests, braving the rain and winter chill while carrying out their duties.

Barricades, checkpoints and deployment plans remained unchanged as personnel stood alert.

People, including the elderly, who had gathered early to watch the rehearsal covered themselves with plastic sheets as rain lashed the area. Mother's pulled down their children's caps, tightened their scarves as several spectators took shelter under temporary covers, while others remained seated.

Organisers were seen trying to cover as many seating areas as possible to reduce the public's inconvenience.

Despite the delay and the unexpected weather, the overall situation remained calm and orderly. There was no heavy flow of water or waterlogging along the parade route, and arrangements remained in place.

The change in weather is brought about by this year's first intense western disturbance, the weather office said.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department, by 8.30 am, Safdarjung recorded 1.3 mm of rainfall, while Palam also logged 1.3 mm.

Another spell of very light to light rain can be observed towards the afternoon and evening.

The IMD said the sky remained generally cloudy in the morning, with one or two spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km per hour. Shallow fog was also seen in the early hours.