Rare Rampuri delicacies spice up Delhiites' taste buds at food festival

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A food festival here has shifted focus from the tried and tasted Awadhi cuisine to the relatively lesser-known Nawabi delicacies from the royal kitchens of Rampur.

Hosted at Hyatt Regency Delhi, the 'Rampuri Food Festival' offers a well-curated experience, bringing to table time-honoured recipes through a unique collaboration with traditional khansamas who have preserved the rich culinary heritage of the erstwhile princely state of Rampur.

From aromatic kebabs like 'Seb ke Katli' and 'Raan ki Boti' to indulgent curries such as 'Tar Korma' and 'Murgh Chungezi', a range of signature Rampuri delicacies, curated by chef Rehman, accompanied by an assortment of breads and biryanis is on offer at the festival.

"The goal was to offer guests a unique and lesser-known culinary experience, which led us to choose Rampuri cuisine. Unlike Awadhi fare from Lucknow, Rampuri dishes tend to be bolder, spicier, and heartier. For this menu, I’ve shifted focus to lamb chunks instead of the usual Awadhi favourites like galouti and kakori kebabs.

"At the same time, we've remained rooted in Rampuri culinary traditions while also introducing vegetarian innovations — after all, vegetarian fare holds a significant place in Rampuri cuisine too," the chef said.

The extensive buffet spread, which includes a mix of veg and non-veg dishes, encompasses a variety of delicacies such as 'Rampuri Taar Korma', 'Paneer Mutter Ke Tahiri', alongside quintessential 'Muradabadi Gosht Biryani', 'Tillwala Tawa Jheenga', 'Murgh Tikka Nawab Kalib', 'Paneer Khubani Tikka' and 'Heeng Mutter Ke Asharfi'.

To finish off the royal spread on a sweet note, the menu includes 'Nawabi Yaquti' -- a distinctive chickpea pudding -- and the traditional 'Sheer Khurma'.

