Rare Red Coral Kukri snake spotted in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve after decades

Pilibhit (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) A rare species of snake, last reported in 1936, was recently found trapped in a net in a village field near Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, officials said on Monday.

The snake, identified as Oligodon kheriensis and commonly known as the Red Coral Kukri, was rescued by a forest department team and later released in the reserve's forest under the supervision of Deputy Director Manish Singh.

Singh said the snake, known for its distinctive reddish-orange colour and sharp teeth, is non-venomous but extremely rare in India.

"This is a significant find, as the species was first sighted in Dudhwa nearly 89 years ago in 1936 and has since been reported only on rare occasions," he added.

Forest officials said the reptile was spotted by villagers in the Mahof range of the reserve, who alerted naturalist Mohammad Qasim.

He identified it as a rare species and informed the department.

The discovery highlights the growing biodiversity of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, which, apart from its tiger population, continues to be home to several rare species, Singh said.