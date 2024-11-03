Rare snake discoveries reinforce Dudhwa National Park's rich biodiversity

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) The discovery of two rare snake species has underscored the ecological richness of the Dudhwa National Park (DNP), exciting conservationists and researchers alike.

Among the recent findings is the Painted Keelback (Xenochrophis cerasogaster), last documented in Uttar Pradesh over a century ago, and a brown vine snake (Ahaetulla prasina), which had never been seen before in the park's forests, according to officials and wildlife experts.

A few weeks ago, biologists Vipin Kapoor Sainy and Apoorv Gupta found a Painted Keelback near Nakauva nullah in Dudhwa, marking the first known sighting of this species in the region.

Although the non-venomous snake was discovered dead -- likely trampled by wild elephants --its identification provided a significant addition to the local biodiversity records.

"The recovery of this snake in Dudhwa after a gap of 117 years was really a feast to the eyes," Sainy said, noting that the species had last been recorded in the Faizabad area in 1907.

The discovery of the brown vine snake, a mildly venomous species with a unique brown morph, occurred several months earlier. Sainy, who was collecting swamp deer pellet samples at the Bankey Tal in Sonaripur range, noticed a slender, brown snake moving through nearby shrubs.

"I photographed the snake, took it into my lap for an on-spot observation, and later released it after documentation," he said, describing the encounter.

Subsequent consultations with WWF-India expert Rohit Ravi confirmed it as the brown morph of 'Ahaetulla prasina', marking its first official documentation in Dudhwa.

Officials have praised these discoveries for enhancing the knowledge of Dudhwa's ecological diversity.

"With a landscape inhabiting some of the most unique and lesser-known species, Dudhwa has time and again proven to be a hotspot for new wildlife records, showcasing its ecological significance," Field Director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) Lalit Kumar Verma said.

Verma further noted the role of 'Ahaetulla prasina' in maintaining forest ecosystems, calling it a "vital component in preserving regional biodiversity".

Deputy Director Dr Rengaraju T echoed this sentiment, emphasising Dudhwa's outstanding diversity of reptiles and amphibians.

"The Painted Keelback is a prime example of how Dudhwa continues to reveal its secrets and rich biodiversity," he said, adding that each discovery sheds light on the park's complex ecosystem and the importance of ongoing conservation efforts. PTI COR KIS DV DV