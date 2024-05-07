RAS officer among 4 booked for demanding bribe of Rs 12.5 lakh

Jaipur, May 7 (PTI) Four men, including an RAS officer, were booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 12.50 lakh, an official said Tuesday.

Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer Ramkishore Meena, then posted as a sub-divisional officer, Kotkasim of Khairthal-Tijara district had allegedly demanded a bribe through middlemen Gyaniram Baba, Rajaram, and Vikram Singh in exchange for favouring the complainant in a land revenue-related matter.

"A case has been registered against all the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further action is being taken," ACB DGP Ravi Prakash Mehrada said.

He said that after verification of the complaint, it was found that the accused have prima facie demanded a bribe from the complainant following which the case investigation was handed over to a DSP-level officer. PTI AG SKY SKY