Rashmi Shukla takes charge as Maharashtra DGP; says women's safety, curbing cyber crime a priority

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla on Tuesday took charge as Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), becoming the first woman top cop of the state.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference after taking charge of the office from Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, Shukla said ensuring the safety of women and curbing cyber crime will be among her priorities and identified narcotics as a big menace.

"I will continue all positive work to maintain law and order situation. Ensuring women's safety and checking cyber crime will be my priority. Every woman should feel safe on the street," Shukla said, adding that injustice will not be done to anyone.

She said police will spread awareness among people about highway accidents.

Advertisment

Queried on Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's call to Marathas to gather in Mumbai on January 20, Shukla said she would hold meetings with police officers in this regard.

"Today is my first day in office. I will discuss with senior officers," she added.

When asked about the investigation into a rape case registered against industrialist Sajjan Jindal in Mumbai, Shukla said nobody is above the law.

Advertisment

According to Shukla, narcotics are a big menace and regular meetings will be held by the police department.

"We will also work for the welfare of police constables, " she added.

Shukla succeeded Rajnish Seth as the DGP after he retired from the post on December 31, 2023.

Advertisment

The Mumbai police commissioner was holding the additional charge of state DGP after Seth's retirement.

Shukla, 59, is an Indian Police Service officer of the 1988 batch. Earlier, she was posted as the director general of the Sashastra Seema Bal on deputation.

Shukla was embroiled in a controversy during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's tenure when she was named as an accused in phone tapping cases.

The Bombay High Court in September 2023 quashed two FIRs registered against Shukla in this connection.

The two First Information Reports were registered in Pune and Colaba in south Mumbai for allegedly illegally tapping the phones of some opposition leaders when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister of the state and Shukla headed the state intelligence department. PTI ZA NSK