New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Rashtra Sevika Samiti on Wednesday hailed the Modi government for the passage of the women's reservation bill by the Lok Sabha, calling it "historic".

The RSS women wing termed it a "moment of pride " for the country and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Reservation is not the solution to every issue, yet it is needed for some time for empowerment," the Rashtra Sevika Samiti said in a statement. PTI PK TIR TIR