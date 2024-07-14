Rashtra Sevika Samiti welcomes Centre's move to observe Samvidhan Hatya Diwas

Nagpur, July 14 (PTI) The Rashtra Sevika Samiti, a nationalist women's organisation which parallels the RSS, has passed a resolution welcoming the Central government's decision to observe June 25 as the Samvidhan Hatya Diwas.

The resolution was adopted at the half-yearly meeting of national executives and representatives of Samiti concluded on Sunday, according to a release.

A total of 400 representatives from various states attended the three-day conclave held at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur.

The Samiti has passed the resolution to welcome the Central government's decision to commemorate June 25 as the 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' as the dark chapter of the Emergency should not be repeated in the future, according to the release.

Among other resolutions passed at the meeting is one on the ' Rashtra Sarvopari' (nation is paramount)'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced the Centre’s decision to observe June 25, the day on which the Emergency was declared in 1975, as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ to commemorate the “massive contributions” of those who endured “inhuman pains” of the period. PTI CLS NSK