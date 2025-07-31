Rashtra Sevika Samiti's ex-chief Pramilatai Medhe dies at 97, Bhagwat pays tribute

Nagpur, July 31 (PTI) Pramilatai Medhe, former pramukh sanchalika (chief) of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the women's wing of RSS, passed away in Nagpur on Thursday morning, a Sangh functionary said.

She was 97.

Medhe had been unwell for the past three months. Her condition has become extremely critical over the last 15 days, the functionary said.

She passed away at 9.05 am at the Devi Ahilya Mandir (where she resided) in Nagpur, a release from the Rashtra Sevika Samiti said.

She was the fourth sanchalika of the organisation.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Rashtra Sevika Samiti head Shantakka visited the Devi Ahilya Mandir and paid tributes to Medhe.

"With the demise of Medhe, a source of affection has gone away from us. She had worked very hard in tough conditions in the North East, which is an example for us. She will be missed, but at the same time her life will be an inspiration for us," Bhagwat told reporters after paying homage to her.

Bhagwat stated that the nation has lost a maternal shelter and a lifelong torchbearer of selfless service.

Describing Medhe as a "living example" of dedication, Bhagwat said her contribution to the Samiti's work was akin to a life offered in a sacrificial fire.

"She offered her entire life for the cause of the Samiti. Even in death, she remained committed, having pledged to donate her body," Bhagwat said, adding that Medhe's years of penance ensured her salvation.

Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief Shantakka said Medhe was very hardworking.

"She was always very active and alert and used to guide us on all issues. She had a very disciplined life, and her life has been an inspiration for us," she added.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, in a post on X, said Medhe's life was dedicated to patriotism.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Pramil 'Mausi' Medhe, the former Sanchalika of Rashtra Sevika Samiti. I offer my heartfelt tribute to her. Pramil Mausi ji had an important contribution in expanding the work of Rashtra Sevika Samiti in the country. Her entire life was dedicated to patriotism and awakening the power of women," he said.

A Sangh functionary said hundreds of swayamsevaks have lost a maternal figure with whom they could freely share everything close to their hearts.

As per Medhe's wish, her body will be donated to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur on Friday morning, he added.

The Rashtra Sevika Samiti is involved in cultural and national awakening among women. Medhe had been associated with the organisation since its formative years and played a key role in its expansion across the country.