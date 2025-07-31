Rashtra Sevika Samiti's ex-chief Pramiltai Medha dies

Nagpur, Jul 31 (PTI) Pramiltai Medhe, former sanchalika (chief) of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the women's wing of RSS, passed away in Nagpur on Thursday morning, a Sangh functionary said.

She was 97.

Medhe was unwell for the past three months. Her condition become extremely critical over the last 15 days, the functionary said.

She passed away at 9.05 am in the Devi Ahilya Mandir (where she resided) in Nagpur, a release from the Rashtra Sevika Samiti said.

She was the fourth sanchalika of the organisation.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Rashtra Sevika Samiti head Shantakka visited the Devi Ahilya Mandir and paid tributes to Medhe.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari in a post on X paid tributes to Medhe.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of passing away of Pramil 'Mausi' Medhe, the former Sanchalika of Rashtra Sevika Samiti. I offer my heartfelt tribute to her. Pramil Mausi ji had an important contribution in expanding the work of Rashtra Sevika Samiti in the country. Her entire life was dedicated to patriotism and awakening the power of women," he said.

A Sangh functionary said hundreds of swayamsevaks have lost a maternal figure with whom they could freely share everything close to their hearts.

As per Medhe's wish, her body will donated to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur on Friday morning, he added. PTI CLS GK