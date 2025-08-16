Rashtrapati Bhavan writes to West Bengal chief secy on pleas of parents of RG Kar doctor

Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) In response to repeated pleas from the parents of the deceased RG Kar hospital doctor seeking protection amid alleged threats, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has directed West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to look into the matter.

The father of the doctor wrote three emails to Murmu on August 10, 11, and 12, alleging that they were facing "extreme torture and existential threat".

"We have lost everything. This is our third mail to your office – PLEASE REPLY," he said.

Forwarding the mail to the chief secretary on August 14, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "Attached please find for appropriate attention an e-mail petition addressed to the President of India which is self explanatory. Action taken on the petition may please be communicated to the petitioner directly." The mail, sent by Under Secretary at the President's Secretariat Gautam Kumar, also said, "Petitioner is requested to liaise with the addressee (to whom the petition has been forwarded) directly for further information in the matter." The father told PTI that he was now hopeful about appropriate action in the case.

"Hopefully, things may start rolling," he said.