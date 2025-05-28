Rashtrapati Bhavan's 2-day literary conference to witness prominent Indian figures

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The Rashtrapati Bhavan will host a two-day literary conference titled 'How Much has Literature Changed?' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre from Thursday in association with the Sahitya Akademi, Ministry of Culture, an official statement said on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the conference on May 29, in the presence of Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and literary figures from across the country.

The two-day conference will witness various sessions on different topics such as Poets’ Meet – Straight from the Heart; Feminist Literature of India: Breaking New Grounds; Change in Literature vs Literature of Change; and New Directions of Indian Literature in Global Perspective.

The conference will conclude with the saga of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, legendary ruler of the Holkar dynasty, the statement said.