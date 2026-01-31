Rashtrapati Bhavan's Amrit Udyan to open for public on Tuesday

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) 'Bheem', 'Arjun' and 'Mother Teresa' are among the 145 varieties of roses that visitors can see during their visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan's Amrit Udyan, which opens for the public on Tuesday.

Booking and entry to the garden is free of cost.

The Amrit Udyan will be open for public viewing from February 3 to March 31, said Navika Gupta, deputy press secretary to President Droupadi Murmu.

People can visit the garden six days a week between 10 am and 6 pm, with last entry at 5 pm.

Apart from tulips and different types of roses, this year, visitors can also see the 'Babbling Brook' -- a water stream with cascades -- and the landscaped banyan garden with reflexology paths, she said during a media preview of the pristine garden.

Avneesh Banswal, in-charge of garden upkeep, said this year 85 species of flowers have been selected for the Amrit Udyan.

There are 145 varieties of roses including 'Bheem', 'Arjun' and 'Mother Teresa' for visitors to see, he said.

The garden will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance and on March 4 on account of Holi.

This year, no on-the-spot booking facility will be available. Therefore, visitors are advised to book their slots online well in advance, Gupta said.

Booking can be made at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/.

Booking for the particular day will close at 10 am on the previous day.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate 35 of the President’s Estate, located near the intersection of North Avenue and Rashtrapati Bhavan.

For convenience of visitors, shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat metro station to Gate 35 will be available every 30 minutes between 9.30 am and 6 pm. The last shuttle bus from the metro station will depart at 4 pm, the official said.

The route for visitors will be Bal Vatika - Plumeria Garden – Banyan Garden - Bonsai Garden – Babbling Brook - Central Lawn - Long Garden - Circular Garden.

Visitors can carry mobile phones, electronic keys, purses/handbags, water bottles and milk bottles for infants.

Provision for drinking water, toilets, and first aid/medical facilities will be made at various points along the public route.

The Amrit Udyan will be open for special categories on March 3 (for defence personnel), March 5 (for senior citizens), March 10 (for women and tribal women's self help groups) and March 13 (for 'divyangjan').

Apart from the Amrit Udyan, people can also visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum six days a week (from Tuesday to Sunday). They can also witness the change-of-guard ceremony every Saturday, Gupta said. PTI AKV AKV ARB ARB