Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad to host 15-day horticulture festival from December 29

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Rashtrapati Nilayam, one of the two presidential retreats, in Telangana's Secunderabad will host a 15-day flower and horticulture festival, 'Udyan Utsav', from December 29.

People could make themselves aware about the innovation and technological development in agriculture and horticulture by visiting thematic stalls and participating in the workshops, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday. The Udyan Utsav, organised in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) Hyderabad and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, aims to celebrate nature, promote environmental conservation and sustainability through people’s participation, said the statement issued by the President's office.

"Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad (Telangana) will host a 15-day flower and horticulture festival ‘Udyan Utsav’ from December 29, 2024," it said.

President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a five-day southern sojourn beginning December 17 and staying in the Rashtrapati Nilayam, on Wednesday reviewed the preparation for the opening of Udyan Utsav and amenities for the visitors.

She inaugurated an eatery of Mitti Café and a souvenir shop in the visitor facilitation centre of the Rashtrapati Nilayam.

Murmu also visited the compost unit on the campus to witness the compost-making process.

She expressed hope that this composting unit will lead with an example by producing organic manure from the garden waste. The Rashtrapati Nilayam remains open for the public throughout the year, except during the President’s southern sojourn.

Visitors can book their slot online at https://rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in.