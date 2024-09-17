Rashtrapati Nilayam to host Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav from Sept 29 to showcase cultural heritage of NE

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Rashtrapati Nilayam, one of the three presidential retreats, in Secunderabad will host eight-day long Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav from September 29, to showcase rich and diverse cultural heritage of north-eastern states, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the mahotsav on September 28, it said.

"Rashtrapati Nilayam in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of North-East Region and the Ministry of Culture will host the first edition of Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav from September 29 to October 6, 2024," the statement issued by the President's office said.

The eight-day long celebration will showcase the rich and diverse cultural heritage of our north-eastern states, it added.

Visitors will get acquainted with the art, culture, crafts, and culinary diversity of the north-eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

More than 300 artists and artisans from these states would be participating in the event, the statement said.

People can visit the mahotsav between 10 am and 8 pm from September 29 to October 6, 2024.

Visitors can reserve their slot by visiting https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in.

Entry to the mahotsav is free of cost.

On-the-spot booking facility will also be available for walk-in visitors at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad.