Rashtriya Bajrang Dal protests against killing of 2 Punjabi workers in Srinagar

Jammu, Feb 8 (PTI) The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD) held protests here on Tuesday against the killing of two Punjabi workers by the terrorists in the latest targeted attack in Srinagar, officials said.

Advertisment

Several political parties also condemned the attack and demanded stern action against the terrorists involved in the act, and increased security set up around the minority community people in Kashmir.

In the first targeted killings of the year, the terrorists on Wednesday shot dead two workers, including a Sikh, from Punjab, in Srinagar.

Amritpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar, was shot by the terrorists from point blank range in Shalla Kadal locality and died on the spot, while Rohit (25), who sustained injuries in the firing, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital today.

Advertisment

Dozens of RBD activists led by their leader Rakesh Bajrangi assembled in the city and held protests and demonstrations against Pakistan and the terrorists.

Raising anti-Pakistan slogans, the protestors set afire the Pakistan flag.

"The targeted killings have begun again. Two non-locals, including a Sikh and Hindu, were killed in targeted killing. The aim is to create fear and force non-locals to flee Kashmir. This won't happen again," Rashtriya Bajrang Dal president Rakesh Kumar told reporters.

Advertisment

Kumar said that Pakistan and its terror infrastructure is trying to revive terrorism in Kashmir.

"This is an attempt to create fear psychosis among the minorities in the valley. They will not be allowed to be successful again," he said.

The political parties also condemned the attack and said that stern action should be taken against those involved in the act.

Advertisment

Jammu and Kashmir Congress working president Raman Bhalla has strongly condemned the killings and said that "a befitting reply should be given to the perpetrators of heinous crime on innocent people".

Bhalla said that Kashmiris are sick of death and destruction unleashed by radicals.

"They wish to live in peace and pick up peaceful life and ensure no more Kashmiris or non-locals are killed by the terrorists. Kashmir calls for peace and sustainable inclusive development for the betterment of future generations," he said.

Advertisment

Bhalla said that this killing yet again raises the troubling question on the security apparatus and the law and order situation in Kashmir.

"Any killing, especially a targeted killing, is a matter of grave concern and condemnable. We condemn it,” he said.

Gaurav Gupta, former general secretary of Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also condemned the attack and said that terrorists have no regard for humanity and do not adhere to any religion.

He urged the police department to act swiftly and bring the perpetrators to justice without delay.

Gupta said that such inhuman acts of violence must not be tolerated in Kashmir or anywhere else. PTI AB AS AS