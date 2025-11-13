Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram's free life-saving surgeries a boon for Gujarat's children

Rajkot, Nov 13 (PTI) In a remote area in Gujarat's Rajkot, young Sumaira has been given a new life after a successful heart surgery under national healthcare initiative Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram.

RBSK is an initiative that screen and treats children from birth to 18 years for congenital disorders, developmental delays, and disabilities. Children with health issues are identified through systematic health screening at different community and institutional levels, including anganwadi centres (AWCs) and government schools.

Sumaira from Jetpur in Rajkot district was diagnosed with a heart defect soon after her birth, which needed urgent medical attention, officials said.

When she was one-and-half-month old, Sumaira underwent a successful heart surgery under RBSK at Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology that transformed her life, they added.

"We received excellent support in Ahmedabad. The check-up was done thoroughly, and the doctors and staff were very good. Sumaira was treated with great care," said the child's mother Afsana.

At Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology, one of the leading centres under RBSK, around 2,000 to 2,500 heart surgeries are performed every year. Over the last decade, nearly 5,000 children have successfully undergone heart operations through this programme.

"We provide primary care to children suffering from various illnesses and, when needed, ensure they receive specialized medical treatment. The goal is to make sure no child is left behind due to health challenges," said Dr Jayesh, Medical Officer, RBSK at Jetpur.

Under RBSK scheme, treatment for children up to 18 years of age in Gujarat is provided completely free of cost, said UN Mehta Hospital paediatric cardiologist Dr Bhavik Champaneri.

The timely healthcare intervention of government support turned out to be a life-changing impact for Sumaira and many other children like her.

The Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram continues to ensure every child in Gujarat not only survives, but thrives with the promise of a healthy, hopeful future, officials said. PTI COR BNM