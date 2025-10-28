Rashtriya Loktantrik Party to mark 7th foundation day with rally in Bikaner

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal will hold a rally in Bikaner district on Wednesday to mark the party's 7th foundation day.

"The rally aims to showcase the party's commitment to the public and its ongoing fight for the welfare of the people," Beniwal said on Tuesday.

RLP was founded by Beniwal ahead of the 2018-assembly elections.

"The party has dedicated its journey to serving the people's interests and this rally will further reinforce our pledge to continue advocating for public welfare. The rally will see participation from people across the state and its scale will send a powerful message across the nation," he added.

Beniwal also asked the party workers and supporters to gather in large numbers at the Polytechnic College ground.

He added that the foundation day will set the tone for the future with the introduction of seven key resolutions aimed at strengthening the party's vision for the people of the state. PTI SDA APL NB