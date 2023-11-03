Rashtriya Raksha University hands over innovative rooster drones to Army

Ahmedabad, Nov 3 (PTI) Gandhinagar-based Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) on Friday handed over innovative rooster drones developed in partnership with a Hyderabad-based company to the Northern Command of the Indian Army.

The rooster drone has an innovative combination of technologies that allow it to operate both as a standard rotary wing aerial vehicle and a loitering robot on the ground, enhancing its versatility, RRU said in a statement.

The drone was developed as part of a partnership with Hyderabad-based firm M/S Brane Services, which executed the project under the "Make in India" initiative, said the statement.

"The source code for the product underwent multiple revisions in collaboration with the School of Internal Security, Defence and Strategic Studies (SISDSS) of RRU and Brane Services development team, reflecting the commitment to quality and precision," it said.

The rooster drone is expected to excel in operational environments, even under rigorous and harsh conditions. Its success will lie in its ability to enhance the efficiency of ground operations while minimising casualties, said the statement.

RRU Vice-Chancellor Bimal Patel and Brigadier Prashant Bajpai from the Army's Northern Command were present at the function at the university campus, where the drones were handed over.

Patel expressed RRU's commitment to enhancing the national security apparatus in collaboration with the Indian Army.

The future holds exciting possibilities for RRU and the Indian Army, and this handover of the rooster drone marks the start of a promising collaboration aimed at safeguarding the nation's security, he stated.

RRU had entered into an MoU with the Indian Army on November 9, 2021, for developing certificate, diploma, and degree programmes tailored for professional military education as well as collaborating on research and capacity-building activities.

RRU is an institution of importance pioneering national security and police university of India functioning under the Union home ministry. Established in 2020, the university aims to become an academic-research-training ecosystem for national security and police. PTI KA RSY