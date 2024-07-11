Rashtriya Sevika Samiti meet to be held in Nagpur from Jul 12 to 14

Nagpur, Jul 11 (PTI) The half-yearly All India Executive and Representatives meet of the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, the women's wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), will be held between July 12 and14 at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh in Nagpur. A release by Rashtriya Sevika Samiti said 400 representatives from across India will take part in the meeting, which will discuss plans to mark Devi Ahilyabai Holkar tricentenary jayanti, expansion of Rashtriya Sevika Samiti and plans to mark centenary year of RSS. PTI CLS BNM