'Rat-like' RSS invaded state, BJP bought some J'khand leaders: CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi, Sep 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh with "rats" and accused both the BJP and the RSS of attempting to undermine communal harmony in the state for electoral gains.

Addressing a rally at Bhognadih in Sahibganj, Soren claimed that the BJP is sowing discord between Hindu and Muslim communities, specifically pointing to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's involvement.

"RSS is invading the state like rats and destroying it. Chase such forces away when you see them entering your villages with 'handia' and 'daru' (locally brewed liquor)...They want to create communal disturbances and tension ahead of elections for political gains," Soren said speaking at the rally virtually from Ranchi.

Soren further alleged that the BJP is intent on fostering hatred between communities, predicting an increase in provocative incidents such as throwing meat into temples and mosques.

He characterised the BJP as a party of traders and industrialists, accusing it of buying political leaders for its agenda, an apparent reference to former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren who embraced BJP recently saying he was "disrespected and humiliated" by the JMM.

The CM dismissed BJP’s allegations of demographic changes in Jharkhand, suggesting that critics should look into the demographic data of neighbouring West Bengal.

He also took a jab at Assam's Chief Minister, questioning his presence in Jharkhand while tribals in his own state face numerous atrocities. PTI NAM MNB