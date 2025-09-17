Rat menace: Ensure MY Hospital remains spick and span, says MP chief minister

Indore, Sept 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said state-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital should be recognised for cleanliness, similar to Indore's identity as the cleanest city in India.

The chief minister's remarks come 16 days after two newborn girls died of injuries purportedly caused by rat bites inside the hospital's intensive care unit.

Yadav participated in a cleanliness drive in Indore on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and also swept the MYH campus as part of his voluntary work.

"The responsibility of keeping the entire hospital clean lies with all of us. We must take a pledge to make this hospital fully clean. Just as Indore has a name in cleanliness, MYH too should be known for it," Yadav said without mentioning the rat attack incident.

Faced with allegations of gross negligence, the hospital administration claimed that the deaths of two newborn girls, who were suffering from different congenital malformations, were not related to rat bites and that they succumbed to pre-existing serious health problems.

Eight officials have faced disciplinary action, including suspension and removal from posts, since the incident. Hospital superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav has gone on long leave, citing "extremely poor health".

Families of the deceased infants and social organisations have expressed dissatisfaction over the action, which they claimed was not strong enough, taken against Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria and Superintendent Yadav.

The chief minister also launched the Indore Municipal Corporation's e-waste collection campaign under which discarded mobile phones and computers will be collected from households.

He later offered prayers at Khajrana Ganesh temple to mark the start of a 'Seva Pakhwada' on the Prime Minister's birthday.