Rat menace: Health minister orders measures after death of newborn babies at Indore hospital

Bhopal, Sept 9 (PTI) Facing flak over the death of two newborn girls purportedly linked to rat bites, the Madhya Pradesh government has cracked the whip on authorities at the state-run MY Hospital here and directed the implementation of effective preventive measures.

Deputy CM and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla on Tuesday reviewed the situation and directed that the action should be taken based on fairness, transparency, and facts.

Noting that such incidents tarnish the image of health services, Shukla said the guilty persons will be identified and strict action will be taken.

The Deputy CM directed immediate implementation of effective preventive measures, a health department official said.

He stated that cleanliness, safety, and patients' interests should be given top priority. Negligence will not be tolerated at any level.

Rats bit two infants, suffering from congenital deformities, on the intervening night of August 31 and September 1 in the MY Hospital's ICU, officials earlier said.

Amid allegations of gross negligence, MYH authorities maintained the deaths of both the babies were not linked to rat attacks, but were due to severe pre-existing health complications they suffered due to congenital deformities.

For its part, the state government has issued show cause notices to the hospital superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav, HoD, Dr. Brijesh Lahoti, Prof. Dr. Manoj Joshi, and Assistant Incharge Nursing Officer, Kalavati Bhalavi.

Assistant Superintendent and Building In-charge Dr. Mukesh Jaiswal, In-charge Nursing Officer Praveena Singh, Nursing Officers Akanksha Benjamin and Shweta Chauhan have been suspended.

Nursing Superintendent Margaret Joseph has been removed from the post, and Nursing Officer Premlata Rathore has been transferred to the mental hospital, an official said.

Principal Secretary Public Health and Medical Education, Sandeep Yadav, Commissioner Tarun Rathi, MD of MP Public Health Services Corporation, Mayank Aggarwal, and other senior officials attended the meeting chaired by the Deputy CM. PTI MAS NSK