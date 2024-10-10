Ratan Tata brought reforms to Tata Group's working ethos while following all rules: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid glowing tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata and said he brought reforms to the working ethos of the Tata Group while following all rules and regulations.

Addressing the annual session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, Shah said under Tata's stewardship, the Tata Trusts have been contributing immensely in diverse areas such as education, health, social welfare and cancer care.

"Tata's legacy will remain as an inspiration for all business leaders in the years to come. He will continue to be a role model for all business leaders," he said.

The home minister, who will take part in the last rites of Ratan Tata in Mumbai and pay respects on behalf of the Government of India, said the iconic industrialist took over as the head of the major Indian business group at a time when the Tata companies required changes.

He said after a detailed study and with lots of patience, Ratan Tata brought changes in all of the Tata companies.

"As chairman of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata brought reforms to its working ethos and helped it grow into a formidable industrial group while following all rules and regulations," he said.

The home minister is travelling to Mumbai for the funeral as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Laos to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

Earlier, in a message, Shah said he was deeply saddened by the demise of the "legendary industrialist and true nationalist".

He said Tata selflessly dedicated his life to the development of the nation.

"Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me," he added.

The home minister said Tata's commitment to the welfare of the country and its people led to the blooming of millions of dreams.

"Time cannot take away Ratan Tata Ji from his beloved nation. He will live on in our hearts. My condolences to Tata Group and his countless admirers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he said.

Tata, 86, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night.

The Maharashtra government has decided to accord a state funeral to the mortal remains of Tata.

Tata's mortal remains is being kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for people to pay respects. PTI ACB RPA