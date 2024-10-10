Ratan Tata deeply associated with modernisation of Indian industry: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the passing away of industry stalwart Ratan Tata is the "end of an era".

Tata, the former Tata Group chairman who transformed a staid group into India's largest and most influential conglomerate, breathed his last in Mumbai on Wednesday night. He was 86.

Jaishankar, in a post on X, said Tata was deeply associated with the modernisation of the Indian industry.

"The passing away of Ratan Tata is the end of an era. He was deeply associated with the modernisation of Indian industry. And even more so with its globalisation," he said.

"Was my privilege to have interacted with him on numerous occasions. And benefitted from his vision and insights. Join the nation in mourning his demise. Om shanti," he said. PTI KND DV DV