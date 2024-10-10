Ratan Tata envisioned 'New India' driven by young entrepreneurs, 9 years ago, praising T-Hub

Hyderabad: Despite coming from a traditional business family, Ratan Tata had always been forward-thinking, a quality evident from his speech at the inauguration of T-Hub nine years ago in which he emphasised the importance of encouraging young minds with brilliant ideas, stating that they represent the new face of India.

Addressing the gathering at the T-Hub, India's largest incubation centre, Tata had said he grew up in an environment where if one had an idea, the boss or the manager would not be willing to listen to that and politely would say that one has to gain experience on a floor shop before coming up with ideas.

“I grew up in an environment where if you had an idea, your boss or your manager politely told you, sometimes not so politely, that you need to gain some experience before you open your mouth.

You need to roll up your sleeves and spend five years on the shop floor. Then you can talk. That’s not what enterprises are today. Enterprises today are an ability of someone who may be in his 20s who has a good idea and he needs to find a way to implement it,” he had said.

According to him, the country had an environment of venture capitalists who would listen to the person and facilities like T-Hub which would enable that person to try out his ideas to turn it into reality.

He further said his enthusiasm in the “new India of tomorrow” continues to be there and continues to feel the need to support enterprising, young Indian engineers, and scientists and wanted everyone to recoginse the need to support it for He described the T-hub as the nucleus of what could be a new big thing in the country.

BRS leader and former minister KT Rama Rao recalling Tata’s presence during the inauguration of T-Hub said the departed business tycoon lives in everyone’s heart and that he will be a source of inspiration for everyone who wishes to make this world a better place.

“Every time we look at THub, we will remember you sir,” Rama Rao said in a post on X.