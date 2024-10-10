Ratan Tata gave new heights to Indian industry with tireless efforts: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday condoled the passing away of Ratan Tata and said that he gave new heights to the Indian industry with his tireless efforts and progressive approach.

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, who played a key role in transforming the group into a global conglomerate, passed away on Wednesday night in Mumbai. He was 86.

"Ratan Tata ji gave new heights to the Indian industry with his tireless efforts and progressive approach. The unprecedented example set by Ratan Tata ji in the field of public welfare and service to humanity will continue to inspire for centuries," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"The country will always miss him. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Ratan Tata ji," the Congress general secretary said.

The Congress on Wednesday condoled the death of Ratan Tata, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi saying he was a man with a vision who has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. PTI ASK AS AS