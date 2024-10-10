Ratan Tata Indian industry's 'mahanayak', gem in true sense: UP CM pays tribute

Lucknow, Oct 10 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the demise of Indian industry's "mahanayak" (mega star) Ratan Tata is an "irreparable loss", while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a picture with the business tycoon and paid respects.

Ratan Tata, who was also Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus, breathed his last on Wednesday night at a Mumbai hospital. He was 86.

"The demise of India's renowned industrialist Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata ji is extremely sad. He was the 'mahanayak' of Indian industry. His demise is an irreparable loss for the industry," Adityanath said in his condolence message on X.

"His entire life was dedicated to the industrial and social development of the country. He was a 'ratan' (gem)for the country in the true sense of the word," his post in Hindi added.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a picture of himself with Tata on social media and paid "heartfelt" tributes to him.

"The passing away of the great Ratan Tata, who taught us how to do business with principles and use our profits for welfare, is like turning a page in history.

Deputy chief ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, Industrial Development Minster Nand Gopal Gupta, and Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun, among others, also condoled the industrialist's demise. PTI KIS RPA