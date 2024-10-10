Ratan Tata not only businessman, also true humanitarian: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, Oct 10 (PTI) Condoling the demise of departed business tycoon Ratan Tata, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called him a business titan and a true humanitarian.

“Today, we have lost not just a business titan, but a true humanitarian whose legacy goes beyond industrial landscape to live in every heart he touched,” Naidu said in a post on X late on Wednesday night.

Only a few men have left such an enduring imprint on this world with their vision and integrity as Ratan Tata,” he said.

“As I mourn his passing today, I also reflect on his remarkable contributions to industry, philanthropy, and nation-building that will forever inspire generations. A life well-lived. An iconic legacy to cherish,” Naidu added.

Tata died at the age of 86 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also expressed grief over the death of the veteran industrialist and said Tata's name will forever remain in history.

In a post on X, YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the death of Ratan Tata and said he was a true visionary whose kindness, integrity, and leadership will continue to inspire.

AP Minister Nara Lokesh on his X page said Ratan Tata was a billionaire who lived in a billion hearts. PTI GDK ROH