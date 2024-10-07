Ratan Tata rushed to hospital in critical condition after blood pressure drop

New Delhi: Former chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Tata was urgently admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday.

According to sources, Tata was brought to the hospital between 12:30 and 1:00 a.m. after experiencing a sudden and severe drop in blood pressure.

He was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where a team of specialists, led by renowned cardiologist Dr Sharukh Aspi Golwalla, took charge of his treatment.

In his X post, Ratan Tata said, "I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation." the post read.

Thank you for thinking of me 🤍 pic.twitter.com/MICi6zVH99 — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 7, 2024

Ratan Tata, one of India’s most respected industrialists, served as the chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 to 2012, and again briefly in 2016. Under his leadership, the Tata Group expanded significantly, both in India and globally, with landmark acquisitions like Jaguar Land Rover and Corus Steel. Besides his contributions to business, Tata is also known for his extensive philanthropic efforts, particularly through the Tata Trusts, which work in areas such as education, health, and rural development.