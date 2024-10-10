Ratan Tata was role model for me in value-based leadership: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy

Bengaluru: Losing "dear friend" Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata is "very painful", IT industry veteran and Infosys co founder N R Narayana Murthy on Thursday said as he acknowledged that he was a role model for him in value-based leadership.

"He (Tata) was indeed a moral compass for me whenever I had some ambiguity and confusion in ethical issues," the 78-year-old said.

After conferring an honour on Tata in 2020, the software icon had bent down to touch his feet and sought his blessings.

“Losing a dear friend like Ratan is very painful. Ratan was a role model for me in value-based leadership," Murthy said in his condolence message.

Tata (86) passed away late Wednesday evening in Mumbai due to age-related medical conditions.