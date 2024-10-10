Ratan Tata will always remain a beacon of inspiration: Delhi LG, CM condole demise

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday paid rich tributes to Ratan Tata, saying his legacy will inspire generations to come and his humility and passion for work will be remembered forever.

Ratan Naval Tata, the former Tata Group chairman breathed his last at south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. He was 86.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said India has lost its true "Ratan" (gem) who turned impossible into possible.

Ratan Tata's legacy will remain a beacon of inspiration for generations to come, Kejriwal said in a X post.

In a social media post, LG Saxena wrote, "#RatanTata! You not only carried forward the colossal legacies you inherited, but enriched and enhanced them. My heartfelt tributes and condolences on your passing away. India will forever remember you." Atishi in a post on X said Ratan Tata exemplified ethical leadership always placing welfare of the country and its people above all else.

".....His kindness, humility, and passion for making a difference will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come," the Delhi chief minister said. PTI VIT RPA