Ratan Tata’s love for dogs transcended his persona, strays welcomed in Tata offices: Raj Thackeray

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) MNS president Raj Thackeray on Thursday fondly remembered that he and industrialist Ratan Tata shared a common thread of their love for canines and said stray dogs were welcomed in all Tata premises, be it the Taj Mahal hotel or group headquarters.

His love for dogs transcended his persona to a level beyond words, recalled the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief.

In a post on X, Thackeray said Tata was to be felicitated at the Buckingham Palace in the UK for his unmatched philanthropy. However, at the very last moment, his pet dog took ill. Tata immediately called up the then Prince Charles and conveyed his regrets as he couldn’t leave his ailing dog alone.

This highlights what a remarkable human being he was, Thackeray said.

“Another aspect of Ratan Tata that is very heartwarming and that resonates with me is his love for dogs. Stray dogs are looked after and welcomed in all his premises, be it the Taj Mahal hotel or his group headquarters,” he said.

Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Mourning the death of Tata, Thackeray said, “Today, I feel a sense of deep grief in having lost a senior and dear friend but our country has lost a national icon. (It is) an irreparable loss.” Thackeray said he shared a very personal and close equation with Tata.

The MNS chief said it had never happened that he put up a proposal before Tata which was refused.

“When we presented him with our blueprint for Maharashtra’s development, he chalked down important suggestions. His spontaneous assistance with CSR funds for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Nashik Botanical Garden and his affection towards me and my party will always be cherished,” Thackeray said.

“The botanical garden that was made in Nashik was the result of painstaking efforts and perseverance on our part. Ratan Tata was a witness to this and though the initial funds released were not adequate, he graciously sanctioned more keeping the sincerity of our efforts and the magnitude of the work happening,” Thackeray said.

On completion, he made a personal visit to the botanical garden, the MNS chief added.