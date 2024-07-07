Rath Yatra: 'Pahandi' ritual of deities begins at Puri's Jagannath temple

Puri: The ceremonial 'Pahandi' ritual of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra commenced around 11 am on Sunday.

Amid 'Jai Jagannath' chants, sounds of gongs, conches and cymbals reverberated through the air at Lion's Gate of the Puri temple as Lord Sudarshan was first escorted to Darpadalan, the chariot of Devi Subhadra.

Following Lord Sudharshan, Lord Balabhadra was being taken to his Taladhwaja chariot. Goddess Subhadra, the sister of Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra, was being brought to her Darpadalan chariot in the special procession by servitors.

Finally, Lord Jagannath will be moved towards the Nandighosa chariot in a ceremonial procession amid the sounds of gongs.

Descending from the 'Ratna Sinhasana', the bejewelled throne, the three deities were taken out of the temple down the 22 steps known as 'Baisi Pahacha' through the Lion's Gate in an elaborate royal ritual called 'Pahandi'.

A number of customary rituals like 'Mangla Arati' and 'Mailam' were held before the presiding deities set out from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The three majestic chariots now stand tall in front of the Singha Dwar of the temple facing east towards the Gundicha temple.

As per schedule, Chherapahanra of the chariots by Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb would be performed by 4 pm. After fixing wooden horses to the chariots, the pulling is scheduled to start from 5 pm.

Lord Balabhadra would lead the chariot procession riding Taladhwaja. It will be followed by Devi Subhadra in Darpadalana. Lord Jagannath would go riding Nandighosa at the end.

Lakhs of devotees have thronged the pilgrim town of Puri to witness the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings on Sunday. Special arrangements have been made as President Droupadi Murmu will also witness the Rath Yatra, which will be a two-day affair after 53 years.