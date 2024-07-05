Rath Yatra to be held in Digha from next year: Mamata

Kolkata, Jul 5 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that Rath Yatra will be held in Digha from next year on the lines of Puri.

A Jagannath temple is being constructed at the coastal town in Purba Medinipur district.

"Happy to announce that, as in Puri, we in West Bengal are also erecting a pride-inspiring temple complex for Lord Jagannath at Digha. The Lord, Balabhadra and Subhadra will be worshipped here too, Rath Yatra also will be celebrated," she said in a post on X.

Clearing the air about reports that Rath Yatra will be held at the under-construction temple from this year itself, she said, "Despite some discussions otherwise, fact is that the Rath Yatra will be performed at Digha from next year only. Some works and processes are incomplete as of now, and they need to be concluded before the Lord's wheels start moving next year onwards." "The Rath Yatra of Digha will be observed with fullest respect and solemnity. All are invited there. Let the Lord's abode at Digha emerge as the new place of amity for India," she added.

The grand new temple is being built under the supervision of state agency Digha Sankarpur Development Authority at a brisk pace over the last two years. PTI SUS ACD